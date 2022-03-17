Ohio gubernatorial debate for Republican candidates is called off

The commission is moving forward with debates for other high-profile races, but the GOP gubernatorial debate was canceled because candidates declined to participate.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) was the first to drop out. He announced last week that he would not be taking part in the debate.

Dan Moulthrop, Ohio Debate Commission board president, said what happened with the GOP candidates and the governor's race is disappointing, "but when the incumbent chooses not to debate, it’s not surprising that others in the race have less incentive to do so as well."

The commission says it is discussing how to "create a platform" for candidates to answer questions that voters have already submitted.

Debates for the Democratic gubernatorial candidates and those for the Democratic and Republican U.S. Senate races are still scheduled for the end of the month.