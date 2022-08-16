President, state officials expected at groundbreaking for Ohio's Intel project soon

Now that the CHIPS Act with $52 billion in federal funding for computer chips has been signed, it’s expected Intel will publicly break ground for its $20 billion facility east of Columbus – though construction has already started.

That ceremonial event will happen soon, with a bipartisan host of elected officials all wanting to share in the credit and spotlight.

Though state officials armed with a $2 billion incentive package sealed the Intel deal, President Biden announced it a few hours before the official event in Newark on Jan 21. And Biden joined Intel and state officials in pushing Congress to pass the CHIPS Act, which he signed last week.

Intel had put off a groundbreaking ceremony last month while waiting for the CHIPS Act to pass. The White House said Biden will attend a groundbreaking event at Intel in Ohio “in the coming weeks”, but no date is set.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was a key figure in the Intel talks, and said when that event happens, he’ll be at the ceremonial groundbreaking with Biden.

“Yeah. This is like the biggest thing that ever happened in Ohio in economic development. This is what I've been trying to work for my whole life. Of course," Husted said with a laugh. "Everybody loves to come to success, right? It's great.”

Intel said the CHIPS Act means its Ohio project – the largest development in state history – could grow to a $100 billion manufacturing facility and the biggest on earth.