Ohioans who travel this Labor Day weekend will encounter construction in some areas of the state.

Like millions across the country, Ohioans will be traveling in big numbers this Labor Day weekend. And the state agency that oversees Ohio's roads said there will be some areas of the state where construction will be an issue.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesman Matt Bruning said ODOT has taken steps to try to reduce the impact of construction on travelers.

“As we do with every one of the major travel holidays, we will work with the contractors to pull up as many barrels and open up as many lanes as we can in these work zones and suspend work in these high-travel holidays but that’s not always possible," Bruning said.

Bruning said some of the big construction areas where work cannot be suspended are some of the biggest thoroughfares in Ohio.

“I 70 out of Zanesville. There’s a lot of work going on there. Also I 70/I 71 in Columbus. And we’ve got work zones on I 75 in Dayton and Cincinnati also. I 475 up in the Toledo area and a couple of work zones in the Akron area as well," Bruning said.

Bruning said drivers can plan their route by going online at OHGO.com. He said drivers should plan ahead and allow plenty of time to get to their destinations.