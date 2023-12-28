DeWine poised to make a decision on controversial Ohio bill involving trans youth

Gov. Mike DeWine must make a decision by Friday on what to do with a bill passed by his fellow Republican state lawmakers that would prevent trans students from playing in girls sports and would prohibit trans kids from getting certain medical treatments before they turn 18.

DeWine said House Bill 68, which majority Republicans in the legislature passed but many health organizations and advocates for trans children oppose, is complicated and important.

“Well, I think this is a very important decision. We are dealing with a very small number of minors, children, and each one of them is going through a challenging, certainly a very, very challenging time, challenging for the family," DeWine said.

DeWine said he is taking his time, trying to get as many facts as he can about the bill.

“I spent a part of a day at Akron Children’s Hospital, talking to the people who are directly involved in this program,” DeWine said. “I did the same thing at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and I did it at Nationwide Children’s Hospital here in Columbus. So three different days, I did that. I’m also talking frankly to people who testified in favor of the bill.”

HB 68 passed the House and Senate on Dec. 13. It was sent to DeWine Dec. 18, and he has ten days to consider it. There could be enough Republican support to override a veto. And DeWine could also allow the bill to become law without his signature though that isn’t expected.



