During 12-hour session, Ohio lawmakers send dozens of bills to governor

In a 12-hour long marathon session Wednesday ahead of summer recess, Ohio lawmakers voted to advance more than 50 bills between the House and Senate—a figure not including individual measures they folded together into bigger, omnibus bills.

This is likely the last session before the fall election.

The most pressing agenda item in both chambers, to pass the $4.2 billion biennial capital appropriations budget after months of negotiations, took only a fraction of floor time. It cleared the Senate 30-1 with an emergency clause and is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Late in the evening, lawmakers folded the GOP-backed bathroom bill to Senate Bill 104, originally an uncontroversial bill on the College Credit Plus program for high school students. Under the amended bill, all K-12 and colleges in Ohio - public and private - will have to require students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond), who backed the original House Bill 183, brought the floor amendment forward.

"Why do we bring a bill like this?" said Bird on the floor. "I have constituents who are asking for their young people to be protected in those facilities."

Several studies, including one from the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2019, have shown that restrictive school restroom and locker room policies may be associated with risk to transgender and nonbinary youth.

Democrats cast doubt on the claims that school districts are clamoring for this legislation.

“Don’t tell me your school districts are begging for this,” Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said. "This is red meat. This doesn’t solve any problem at all. This is a made-up problem and you are targeting children.”

On another hot issue, Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) also tried to propose floor amendments that would have made changes to cannabis law that was approved by voters with Issue 2 last fall, but his plan was shot down.

Earlier in the day, lawmakers sent a slew of other bills to DeWine. Some of them include:



House Bill 47, which would heart-shocking devices called automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Ohio public schools, charter schools and athletic facilities in midsized towns or larger. It was introduced just a month after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a January 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

House Bill 56, which would ban hooning, an umbrella term for stunt driving and street takeovers and increases the penalty for fleeing a police officer

Senate Bill 214, which would allow human trafficking survivors to erase some criminal records.

Senate Bill 98, which started as a fraudulent business filings proposal but was heavily amended in the House. It now extends numerous property tax exemptions and also includes a measure changing the way state ballot issues are numbered, making them consecutive through Issue 500 starting in November 2024, instead of starting over at Issue 1 every election.

Senate Bill 94, which started out as a bill to modernize county recorders records but now includes measures from the CAMPUS Act, among other changes.

An even greater number cleared one chamber or the other.

The House took on several energy and utility bills, voting to categorize nuclear energy as “green” and incentivize natural gas infrastructure construction through loans for easements and property tax exemptions.

House Bill 79 got heated debate from both sides of the aisle, ultimately eking out of the House with a 50-45 vote. The bipartisan proposal, introduced by Reps. Seitz and Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Westlake), allows electric utilities to create voluntary programs for their customers to cut costs by reducing usage. Unless they opt out, customers would be charged a $1.50 monthly fee to utilities for discounts on energy-efficient appliances and devices to lower energy usage when ratepayers aren't home, which can save them money. The Senate must approve it before it can be signed into law.

In the Senate, Senators voted to pass Senate Bill 173, among other proposals. That bipartisan plan shields election workers from exposure or "doxxing" by protecting their residential and familial information from being disclosed as a public record. The House has to approve it before it can go to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.

Many members are running for reelection in the fall, so little legislating will be done between now and November.