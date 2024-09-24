Ohio lawmakers propose restrictions on imitation meat and egg products

Two GOP state lawmakers say it’s time to crack down on how imitation meat and egg products, like plant-based proteins, are branded in Ohio.

Reps. Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Jack Daniels (R-New Franklin) introduced House Bill 661 earlier this month. The proposal redefines “misbranded” food in the Ohio Revised Code—adding definitions for lab-grown and insect-based or plant-based proteins that resemble traditional meat and egg products.

If those products contain any identifying meat or egg terms, from omelette or yolk to breast or burger, the bill classifies them as misbranded.

Klopfenstein said he doesn't have an issue with the products themselves, which he likened to “petri dish protein.”

“This is a protect the consumer bill. This is a protect the number one industry in Ohio—agriculture—bill. It's a let's let our parents know what their kids are being fed at school bill,” Klopfenstein said Tuesday in an interview.

Under HB 661, Ohio universities, colleges and K-12 districts would generally be disallowed from purchasing any “misbranded” products.

The bill also forces the Ohio Department of Health to submit a waiver to the federal government excluding the products from WIC coverage. WIC is a food assistance program for currently or recently pregnant women and their children. It is federally funded but influenced by state policies.

“Many of these products are far more expensive than what they're replacing,” Klopfenstein said. “If we as taxpayers are trying to keep our citizens healthy, I'm not sure that we ... want them buying the most expensive caviar.”

Iowa’s governor signed a similar proposal into law in May, after it got bipartisan backing in the state legislature, according to Iowa Public Radio.

Klopfenstein said he's begun discussions with Democrats and that it will “go across the aisle.”

HB 661 is awaiting committee assignment and a first hearing, which it might not get. Lawmakers are not scheduled to return for voting sessions until after the November election, and since the two-year legislative session ends in December, bills that do not make it to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk by then will need to be reintroduced.