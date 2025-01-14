New Ohio House speaker rolls out his committee chairs, which don’t include ex-speaker

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) rolled out chair and vice chair assignments Tuesday as the 136th Ohio General Assembly gets underway in Columbus.

Notably, three lawmakers with big roles last legislative session weren’t among the committee chairs announced.

Under Huffman’s speakership, the Ohio House will have nine leadership positions, instead of six, and 27 standing committees, which is fewer than last legislative session because he is eliminating financial subcommittees. In both chambers, committees hold hearings and votes on proposals before those proposals go to the full House or Senate floor.

Most committees will be made of nine Republican lawmakers and four Democratic lawmakers, Huffman said, with the exception of House Finance and House Energy. Those two bigger committees will be chaired by Reps. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and Adam Holmes (R-Nashport). Huffman also only assigned each lawmaker to four committees, with a big workload likely this session.



“That makes it difficult for them to hear testimony and understand. You can't be an expert in everything, you can only be an expert in four things, right?” Huffman joked.



Nearly every single member of the Ohio House GOP caucus, including its newest members, are serving in either a leadership position or as a committee chair or vice chair.

Absent from any of those chair and vice chair assignments, however, are former Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and two lawmakers seen as top affiliates of his: Reps. Jeff LaRe (R-Violet Twp.) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron).

Lawmakers including Huffman and conservative advocacy circles were critical of how Stephens took the gavel in January 2023—with votes of some Republicans and more Democrats, rather than a majority of Republicans.

That vote gave way to two years of infighting, from litigation over incumbent election coffers to contentious primaries. Some lawmakers emerged from a November closed-door caucus meeting saying they wanted to move on.

Standing committee chairs for the two-year session that started this January include:

