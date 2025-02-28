Intel delays finish date again on in-progress Ohio semiconductor plants

When Intel broke ground in Licking County less than three years ago, the chipmaker said then it could be online and manufacturing chips by 2025, but that aggressive plan for its eventual central Ohio plants is pushing into the next decade now.

Intel outlined another timeline adjustment on its project in a Friday morning statement, punting the date to finish one fabrication plant to 2030 and the second “fab” to 2031. Neither will come online until at least 2031, according to the Intel press release.

“In no way does this diminish our long-term commitment to Ohio. We have already started hiring Ohioans who are training at our fabs in Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon,” the press release read. “Intel is proud to call Ohio home, and we remain excited about our future here.”

Vertical construction is underway, with 6.4 million hours of work and 200,000 cubic yards of concrete poured into the project, according to Intel.

Ohio executives and business leaders said Friday they remain confident in Intel, despite numerous delays in expected completion of what has been lauded as the largest private investment in Ohio history—a pledged $20 billion when it’s done. Still, Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine, said the administration was “disappointed” by the later date.

“The company has continued to tell the state the fabs will be completed and produce chips. This is a construction delay. The project is moving forward,” Tierney said over text.

Matt Englehart, a spokesperson for JobsOhio, said Intel’s broader commitment “remains unchanged,” regardless of economic headwinds. The powerful and private firm pursues economic projects on the state’s behalf.

“We are a flexible partner with the ability to work alongside Intel as it moves the project forward on its adjusted timeline, placing Ohio at the center of cutting-edge semiconductor production that is essential to American national economic security and national defense,” Englehart’s statement read.

The state has already disbursed $600 million in onshoring grants to the tech firm for its central Ohio venture. The Ohio Department of Development awarded Intel those onshoring grants, and set 2028 as the deadline for when it needs to meet its job and investment commitments to the state, according to department contract documents.

A department spokesperson wrote in an email Friday afternoon that expectation remains unchanged.