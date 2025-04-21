Rapid response for kids and young adults via 988 hotline available soon in all Ohio counties

When a child has a mental or behavioral crisis, in some parts of Ohio teams of trained professionals can be dispatched to help de-escalate the situation. But less than half of Ohio’s 88 counties have a Mobile Response & Stabilization Services (MRSS) program. That’s about to change.

Gov. Mike DeWine said that on July 1, all Ohio counties will have those services for young people in crisis. The service can be accessed by calling the 988 suicide hotline. Within an hour, trained professionals can respond.

“MRSS is one of the most important tools we have at our disposal to respond quickly and effectively when a child is experiencing a crisis," DeWine said announcing the expansion at an elementary school in Dublin.

DeWine said no one will receive a bill, because Medicaid and state funds will pay for the services. He said this will ensure many kids in crisis will get help without having to go to a hospital or into the juvenile justice system.

“MRSS provides exactly the kind of care and support a child in crisis needs. It also reduces strain on other emergency services that might not be appropriate in this kind of situation," DeWine said.

In addition to providing immediate services, MRSS also creates comprehensive wraparound care by providing up to 42 days of intensive in-home services. Peer support is also part of the program.

Twelve organizations were picked to provide the services. DeWine has expanded this program from the 13 that were in existence when he took office in 2019.

“Last year, I announced that we wanted to take this service statewide. Now, that goal is becoming a reality. It’s another example of how we’re protecting the mental health of our young people so they can reach their full potential," DeWine said.