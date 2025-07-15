Husted sits on $2.6M in still clear field to hold onto US Senate seat

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted has $2.6 million in cash on hand for his race to hold onto his seat come 2026, according to the latest Federal Elections Commission financial disclosures.

Contributions to the Husted for Senate campaign from April 1 through June 30 totaled almost $960,000, according to second quarter filings made Tuesday. Those don’t account for affiliated committees, including PACs, fundraising toward his reelection effort, which brought in another more than $1.04 million in 90 days—bringing Husted over $2 million.

The campaign raised more than $330,000 for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which works to reelect incumbent Republicans.

Meanwhile, the campaign racked more than $290,000 in expenditures over the three months, according to the FEC.

The quarter came and went without anyone declaring they’re running against Husted, in a potential primary or in the general election.

“We candidly don’t care who the Democrats decide to throw against us, it seems that they’re scrambling right now to find an opponent,” said Tyson Shepard, Husted for Senate campaign spokesperson.

Shepard said in an interview they will run hard whether it’s a one-man race or not.

“We’re going to travel around the state and we’re going to make sure that Ohioans know what we’re running on and it doesn't change the calculus for us at all,” he said.

Though he’s only been in the Senate a short time, Husted has served in elected office since 2000—rising through the ranks at the Ohio Statehouse, to most recently serving as DeWine’s lieutenant governor.

Husted seeks to hold the seat longer than his initial term ending in 2026. President Donald Trump endorsed Husted in a Truth Social post in April, signaling Husted was not likely to face a serious challenge within the party.

“Jon is a wonderful man, has ALWAYS delivered for Ohio, and will continue doing so in the U.S. Senate. He is working hard to Create Jobs, Lower Costs, Promote Products and Services MADE IN AMERICA,” Trump said then.

Trump won Ohio in 2016 and 2020 by more than eight points, and gained votes in the 2024 election, winning by more than 11 points over former Vice President Kamala Harris.

If Husted wins, he will have to run for reelection in 2028 for a full six-year term.

(Note: This story was edited to correctly reflect the money was raised for the NRSC.)