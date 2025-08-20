Progressive groups blast DeWine for sending Ohio National Guard to D.C. at Trumps' request

A coalition of progressive groups says Gov. Mike DeWine was wrong to deploy 150 Ohio National Guard members to Washington D.C. The troops are joining guardsmembers from five other Republican-run states in response to what President Trump has called a crime emergency in the nation’s capital.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Common Cause Ohio and the Ohio Council of Churches oppose DeWine’s decision to send the guard to D.C., where violent crime is at a 30-year low but Trump claims it’s out of control. About two dozen members of those groups and others gathered at the Statehouse Wednesday.

Retired Judge Advocate General Colonel Adam Miller served in the U.S. Army for 29 years, including two combat tours in Afghanistan. He’s a Democratic former state rep now running for Congress.

“Our National Guard families and our soldiers deserve better, and all of the veterans on that veterans’ wall around the corner. We damage their reputation when we act in an immoral, unlawful and unethical way," Miller said. “This is simply political street theater. And it really, it's out of whack.”

Trump has said part of the crime problem is homelessness. His administration claims more than 40 homeless encampments have been removed in D.C. since the federal law enforcement surge was announced.

Ohio Council of Churches executive director Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan, Jr. said Christianity teaches that all humans—including the unhoused—are deserving of dignity. He said the problem is cuts to federal policies grounded in moral clarity and good will that value and honor people.

"Military power in the streets cannot do this. Only moral power can," Sullivan said.

A statement from DeWine's office announcing the deployment said the Guard members "will carry out presence patrols and serve as added security." None of those going to D.C. are employed by local law enforcement.

DeWine said in an interview with the Statehouse News Bureau Monday that the troops were requested for 30 days by the Secretary of the Army. He said he complied, as he has with asks from governors and mayors of both parties. He said he insisted the troops were not with local police or law enforcement agencies so as not to deplete their resources.