How do commuter trains fare in Ohio's four-year State Rail Plan?

Seven members of a state commission gave the green light Thursday for the latest version of the Ohio Rail Plan, which is mandated by the federal government.

The four-year document outlines current and future freight and commuter networks statewide, as well as potential funding programs. Advocates had raised concerns ahead of the Thursday vote that the latest version did not prioritize any passenger rail advancement.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has been studying four new Amtrak routes with Ohio service since 2024. Two potential state-backed projects—one connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, and another connecting Cleveland to Detroit through Toledo—were among those in the first stage of the corridor identification program.

The Ohio Rail Development Commission, under the Ohio Department of Transportation, will pull the second phase of corridor identification funds from its budget. Matthew Dietrich, ORDC executive director, said it’s too early to allocate any additional money in the State Rail Plan.

“We don’t have any of the projects identified,” Dietrich said in an interview Thursday. “I can’t tell you where we’re going to put a passing siding in between Cleveland and Columbus to make sure all the trains run on time. We’re just not there yet, so really, it’s more of a timing issue.”



Down the road, he said most of the decision-making about whether to move forward will rest with the federal government, the governor, and the legislature.

Ray LaHood, U.S. Secretary of Transportation under former President Barack Obama, met with rail stakeholders in Columbus on Tuesday.

“These projects ... need the support of the business community and they need the support of citizens. These projects, frankly, will not be successful without the support of the of the state government,” LaHood told the Statehouse News Bureau.

Lawmakers in June removed two $25,000 earmarks for the state to join the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission from the biennial state budget because of concerns about whether Ohio would surrender some legislative authority by joining. The budget also reorganized the ODRC by eliminating the commuter rail commissioner seat, which had sat vacant for some time.