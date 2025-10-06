What do Ohio lawmakers need and want to get done this fall?

Summer recess is in the rearview mirror, and the Ohio General Assembly faces a busy schedule this fall.

Redistricting looms large

Ohio was already due for a mid-decade redraw of its Congressional map because of 2018 reforms to law, but now, the state is another one national Republicans are eyeing for more friendly seats.

State lawmakers missed their first deadline for Congressional redistricting, meaning the Ohio Redistricting Commission must reconvene, facing an Oct. 31 deadline.

The seven-member commission skews right, but any map would need both Democrats on board by Oct. 31. If that fails, legislators alone will take over again and face a final deadline of Nov. 30.

If it gets to that, they only need a straight-line vote of 50% of the General Assembly, but are under stricter requirements of how districts can be drawn.

Property tax proposals

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said with five sessions on the schedule in October, last Wednesday wouldn’t be the last time they consider—or reconsider—property tax proposals, including those recently vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“I think, ultimately, we will get to 60 votes,” Huffman told reporters. “I intend to call the vote on those.”

Within the budget, lawmakers wanted county budget commissions to be able to lower levies, and for certain levies to be included in the calculation of the 20-mill floor, including emergency and substitute levies.

House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) said his caucus is focused on achieving “real” relief, which he believes the GOP-led efforts don’t deliver.

“We have to do something to address the housing shortage and the housing crisis,” Isaacsohn added.

Another go at cannabis statute

Since cannabis became legal for Ohioans 21 and older in December 2023, lawmakers have gone back and forth, to date failing to modify recreational marijuana laws. They also want to regulate unregulated cannabinoid derivatives, like delta-8 THC.

Huffman he wants to see the House and Senate come to a deal by December on legislation under consideration.

“Something’s got to give,” Huffman said. “We were, perhaps, one session away from getting that done (in June), so that also needs to be dealt with, before we break for the end of this year.”

The House has eight more scheduled floor sessions between Wednesday and the end of the year.