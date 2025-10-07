Gov. DeWine pauses sale of delta-8 THC, similar products in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine took administrative action Wednesday afternoon, putting a pause short-term on sales of a slew of unregulated products containing cannabinoid derivatives, like those with delta-8 THC and THC-A.

DeWine signed one executive order that both seeks to redefine hemp, by excluding “intoxicating hemp” from the Ohio Revised Code definition of hemp, and declares an adulterated consumer product emergency. The adulterated consumer product emergency gives retailers until next Tuesday, Oct. 14, to get rid of products—when they will then be under a 90-day ban.

The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review has final say on that redefinition request.

Since late 2023, DeWine has made it clear he wants lawmakers to regulate intoxicating hemp products. It has been mostly touch and go on how to handle the gray area the federal government created in 2018, when Congress removed cannabis products with less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC from the definition of marijuana. Most products contain psychoactive ingredients that still induce a high, but are legal at any age.

Stalled legislative efforts would have put intoxicating products behind dispensaries’ counters, if the products had undergone testing, and banned sale of them otherwise. Most carved out CBD-infused drinks, allowing retailers with a liquor license to sell them.

Retailers selling the products—like gas stations, smoke stores and holistic wellness stores—have lobbied hard against an outright ban. Marijuana industry members want a stricter mandate, arguing the unregulated products could pose health risks.

This is breaking news. Check back for more.