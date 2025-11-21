Democratic ex-congressman Tim Ryan won't run for Ohio governor, ending primary possibility

After months of considering whether he'd throw his hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for Ohio governor, former U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said he will not be joining the race.

Ryan said in a statement: "After careful consideration, much prayer and reflection, and after long conversations with my family, my closest friends and advisors, I've made the decision not to run for governor in 2026."

While other candidates could still get into the race before the filing deadline, this likely means no contested primary for the Democrats in May. Dr. Amy Acton has been campaigning for the party's nomination since January.

Ryan, who last ran in 2022 for the U.S. Senate against now-Vice President JD Vance, had suggested for months that he was considering a run, saying in May that he would decide this summer. Ryan is from Niles in the Mahoning Valley but moved to Columbus in 2023.

Ryan has been doing some TV and public appearances, and recently shared on social media photos from a Stark County Democrats' dinner, including one with Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), who's running for secretary of state. But while he's blasted Republicans, he's also has been critical of the Democratic Party, saying he doesn't feel it has a clear message and is too focused on non-economic issues. He's also been lobbying for the cryptocurrency and natural gas industries, which might pose ideological conflicts for some Democrats.

Acton, the Ohio Department of Health director appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine, has been campaigning and raising money since announcing her run in January. Acton was leading ODH in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses were shut down due to concerns over the spread of the virus. Acton resigned in June 2020, following months of intense backlash and pressure over the state's lockdown orders. Prior to her resignation, she faced protestors at her home, including some openly carrying weapons.

On the Republican side, tech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy is the only candidate, after working for months to gather endorsements and raise money. Ramaswamy ran for president in 2023, but dropped out following the Iowa caucuses and endorsed Trump. When Trump won, he named Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Tesla co-founder and X owner Elon Musk. Trump endorsed Ramaswamy the day he announced his campaign for governor in February.