Should legislature have more JobsOhio oversight? Two lawmakers say yes

Two state lawmakers have introduced legislation establishing stricter governmental oversight into JobsOhio.

The powerful and private arm that pursues economic projects on the state’s behalf has been under fire in recent weeks after revealing it gave money to Krisanthe Vlachos, the military podcaster tied to the resignation of former Ohio State University President Ted Carter.

On social media, a spokesperson for JobsOhio said it fulfilled a $60,000 contract with Vlachos in 2025, who Carter has since admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with.

Under House Bill 779, introduced Tuesday by Reps. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County) and Tristan Rader (D–Lakewood), JobsOhio would have to disclose all its sponsorships and media partnerships annually.

“I was told in my district a few times, when we needed something, there was no money for it,” Pizzulli said in an interview Monday. “We were asking for far less money, by the way ... I guess it’s shocking, but it’s not.”

HB 779 also mandates annual testimony before the legislature by the JobsOhio chief investment officer and biennial state audits.

“I do think we need to begin thinking about how it is that we ensure that any entity, (and) JobsOhio is certainly in that category, are they continuing on their mission, are they doing the things they were originally created for?” House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) told reporters Wednesday.

Matt Englehart, a JobsOhio spokesperson, declined comment on HB 779 but defended how it discloses investments.

“JobsOhio remains committed to sharing as much information as possible with the public and policymakers, while maintaining Ohio’s competitive advantage when seeking to attract economic development investments to Ohio,” Englehart wrote in an email Thursday.

Since 2011 and, as of last year, through 2053, JobsOhio is funded through leasing state liquor sales profits.

The 4-2 vote by the Ohio Controlling Board last February to extend JobsOhio’s contract until 2053 came just days after Attorney General Dave Yost asked lawmakers to delay its consideration, which fell on deaf ears.

Among other projects, JobsOhio takes credit for courting tech giant Intel for its in-progress New Albany fabrication plants and, more recently, won a bid to bring defense contractor Anduril to central Ohio.