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Ohio legislators introduce, could advance data center bill in 48 hours

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Sarah Donaldson
Published June 9, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT
The Ohio Statehouse in June 2024.
Sarah Donaldson
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Ohio Statehouse in June 2024.

Freshly drafted regulations of the data center industry have been released, and they could clear the Ohio General Assembly less than 48 hours after being introduced.

House Bill 646, which establishes a Data Center Study Commission, got a makeover in the Senate Energy Committee on Tuesday morning.

Under the new substitute bill, the current 100% sales tax break for data centers would decrease to between 50% and 75%. Facilities could secure that higher rate of 75% by locating projects on brownfields or by generating or securing power from off the grid.

Tax abatements, locally, are limited to 50% under HB 646.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio would also have to establish a data center rate class.

HB 646 will hear little testimony before it gets a vote.

This is breaking news. Check back for more.
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Government/Politics Ohio Statehouse News
Sarah Donaldson
Sarah Donaldson covers government, policy, politics and elections for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. Contact her at sdonaldson@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Sarah Donaldson