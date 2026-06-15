Budget correction bill includes one-time property tax credit for some elderly, disabled Ohioans

Hundreds of thousands of elderly and disabled homeowners in Ohio who receive the homestead tax exemption will get a credit on their January property tax bills, under a bill that passed before lawmakers left for summer break. It was approved overwhelmingly, but even some of those who voted for it raised concerns about the kind of property tax relief it provides.

House Bill 479 started as a measure to allow remote supervision of radiologists. Lawmakers added the distribution of $1.5 billion in surplus tax revenue, through funds to cover the state's share of $875 million in a settlement involving nursing homes, an expanded sales tax holiday and to 710,000 homeowners getting the homestead tax exemption.

"$350 million of the surplus that's going back to taxpayers in the form of an automatic reduction on the property tax bills for every Ohioan receiving the homestead exemption in our state. These are primarily our low income seniors and our disabled Ohioans," said House Finance Chair Brian Stewart (R-Ashville). "Each homestead recipient will receive somewhere in the neighborhood between 450 and $475, as a reduction on their January tax bill coming up at the end of this year'

But Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Westlake) noted it’s a one-time credit, and not all seniors and disabled Ohioans will get it.

“We could have used this money and had a one-time homestead exemption for the people on that threshold and give them something, but it is still better than nothing," Sweeney said. "For those people who will receive it, this is going to be incredibly helpful. But next year, because this money is one time, they will still be in the same position."

"The state needs to put more skin in the game. We're putting $350 million of skin into this game for this one time—close to $500 additional payment for the homestead exemption," said Rep. Dan Troy (D-Willowick). "I think that's a good thing, but I hope we could build upon that."

The bill, which also extends next year’s August sales tax holiday from three to 15 days, passed with only five no votes, all from Republicans.