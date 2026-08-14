2026 was a banner year for the Ohio State Fair

2026 was a big year for the Ohio State Fair, which set records for midway spending, concession sales and attendance.

Midway revenue at the Ohio State Fair was up 8.4% to $3.3 million. Food and drinks sales were up 12.6% to $9.2 million. And attendance was up 5.8%. And the 1.025 million visitors topped the all-time attendance record set in 2023.

This was the first year for major renovations and some new buildings and attractions as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Expo 2050, a long term plan for the state fairgrounds in Columbus. That includes the Ohio-made Children’s Carousel, which was unveiled the Saturday before the fair's opening and offered 26,000 rides during its 12-day run. The Ohio Expo Center reports nearly 100,000 people visited a new exhibit called imAGine Ag in the Ohio Agriculture Center.

Among fair traditions, there were about 80,000 rides on the SkyGlider. There were 39,120 concert tickets to paid shows, though Alison Kraus & Union Station canceled because of illness, and Aaron Tippin replaced Sammy Kershaw after he got sick and bowed out. The Sale of Champions, which is held on the final day of the fair, brought in $396,500 in sales.

Fairgoers came from all 50 states and 23 countries, according to Ticketmaster sales data. The Ohio Expo Center reports visitors bought 46,631 foods on sticks, along with:



93,677 lemonades of all varieties

62,116 orders of fries

36,747 deviled eggs

18,940 funnel cakes

9,273 turkey legs

9,949 cream puffs



Next year's Ohio State Fair runs from July 28 to Aug. 8.