DeWines honor Parton, Ohio’s Imagination Library at final First Lady lunch

Forget about fall—dozens of tables inside the new Ohio Agriculture Center at the Ohio State Fairgrounds were dressed in hues of pastel pink and baby blue Friday afternoon, with green and lilac accents.

For their final First Lady’s Luncheon, Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine reflected on eight years of state investment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The DeWines, big fans of Parton’s, even named their dog after her.

Her voice boomed over speakers outside the building as guests, including elected officials and their spouses, filed in the glass doors. Country singer Trisha Yearwood was the guest of honor.

Sarah Donaldson / Statehouse News Bureau The 2026 First Lady’s Luncheon at the Ohio Agriculture Center.

Parton died just weeks ago, on Aug. 25, of cancer. She was 80.

“Our work is not done. This is Dolly’s legacy, and it’s our legacy here in Ohio,” First Lady DeWine said. “One thing I know for sure, babies are being born every day, and they’re being enrolled in the Imagination Library, right there at the hospital.”

Under the DeWine administration, the Imagination Library of Ohio has grown statewide, to all 88 counties. Right now, enrollment is hovering close to 70% of all eligible children under 5.

More than 432,000 books will be mailed out this month, free of cost, according to DeWine’s office. That is the most of any state that participates in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Gov. DeWine told reporters he’d like to see future legislatures fund a chunk of the Imagination Library efforts, something they have done for the last four budget cycles.

“If you look at the cost, those of us in Ohio (are) only paying a fraction of the cost,” he said. “Dolly Parton’s foundation is paying most of it, and then we’re raising half of what we have to raise from what the legislature does. The other half then comes from every single county.”

Registration information for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio is available here.