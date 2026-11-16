A wide-ranging education bill that addresses cheating, licensure, truancy and unused school buildings will get its first committee hearing in the Ohio House on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 311 may be one among many bills that will move fast in the next few weeks, during the lame duck session of the outgoing 136th General Assembly.

Introduced by Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), SB 311 makes it a civil offense for a business or an individual to assist students with cheating on tests or homework assignments, like by selling them answers to an exam. The Ohio Attorney General would be tasked with taking action on violations, with fines as high as $5,000 for violators.

The Ohio Education Association (OEA) has said the bill would “contribute to creating a more litigious and costly school system.”

SB 311 also adds chartered schools to a list of entities that get first dibs on “unused,” or underutilized, school facilities.

“Too often, buildings paid for by taxpayers sit vacant, deteriorate or (are) demolished,” Brenner said in June testimony.

Under a budget change enacted in 2025, the state already requires school districts to offer to lease or sell their unused school buildings to community schools, college preparatory schools and STEM schools, according to Ohio’s Department of Education and Workforce. The bill seeks to make clear what counts as “unused.”

That criteria includes buildings that were not used for schooling in the last year and buildings that fall under what the state calls the “less than 60% used” criteria—when student enrollment falls below 60% of either the maximum number of students the building can hold or the highest student enrollment number in the last ten academic years.

Democrats, who voted against SB 311 in the Senate earlier this year, have said it stifles decision making by communities and their local districts.

“While I support expanded educational opportunities,” Sen. Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati) testified in June, “I cannot support a framework that weakens the ability of local communities to make decisions about assets they have invested in for generations.”

Public school associations, like the OEA, have railed against SB 311. Religious school lobbyists and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, which advocates for educational reform and leans conservative, are for the bill.

It is scheduled to go before the House Education committee Tuesday afternoon.