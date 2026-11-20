Gov. Mike DeWine has given few hints about what action he’ll take on the latest slew of legislation headed for his desk.

But one bill, the “Freedom to Carry Act,” gets rid of the laws dictating where a loaded gun needs to be stored inside a vehicle.

As DeWine weighs signing or vetoing Senate Bill 278, he said he needs to consider how members of law enforcement might be affected by the change.

“As you look at the bills the legislature is passing, I’m going to look at this from the point of view of the law enforcement officer, and his or her safety,” DeWine told reporters Friday afternoon. “That will be a prime consideration.”

When asked minutes later by the Statehouse News Bureau about the gun law changes being considered, Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones said he did not have immediate concerns.

“Our folks get the training that they need, they know how to handle situations when they arise,” Jones told reporters. “I can tell you that whatever it is, they’re prepared, so from our perspective, we rely on our training.”

SB 278 began as an effort to allow citizens to sue over, and seek damages from, localities’ gun control ordinances they believe infringe on Second Amendment rights.

But just hours before the Wednesday floor vote, House lawmakers folded into SB 278 another bill, House Bill 495, which loosens the laws around guns further. The broader legislation also lowers the age for Ohioans to legally carry a concealed firearm from 21 to 18. The original Freedom to Carry Act had not received any hearings in committees before it hit the House floor.

Last week, they also sent DeWine legislation removing short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns from the list of “dangerous ordnances.”

If he vetoes either bill, lawmakers would still have some time to vote to override vetoes before the legislative session comes to a close in December.