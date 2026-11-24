Democrats have officially won three more seats in the Ohio House following recounts, with one Republican-held seat still awaiting a recount. The official certification of this month’s election comes today after disputes over provisional ballots in six counties filed by a Cincinnati law firm representing some Republican candidates.

Ohio law says the election must be certified within 21 days. An automatic recount is triggered when the margin between the candidates is .5%.

Boards of elections in half a dozen counties had to decide how to proceed with provisional ballots after a challenge from Taft Law, which represented some Republican candidates. The disputed ballots were cast by voters who had moved from one county to another and hadn't updated their registrations, but had voted at their correct new precinct.

“There were six counties that received a letter from partisan actors and all six counties have counted those provisional ballots. And that's the right thing to do," said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

“There was no question that these were eligible Ohio voters. There's no question that they got the right ballot. There was only a question as to whether they should have voted at their polling location or the board of elections," Miller said. "That's the kind of red tape that should never throw out a ballot.”

Recounts were required in four Ohio House races, and Democrats won three of them. Democrat Jonathan Bradner unseated Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison), who had been leading by 19 votes in Hamilton County. In the 37th in Montgomery County, Democrat Tom Herner ousted Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Twp.). And in a recount Monday for the 75th district in Wood County, Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) lost to Democrat Richard Rettig, a Perrysburg city councilmember.

In the 44th, Republican Ed Schimmel, the mayor of Northwood, leads attorney Democrat David Fournier by 56 votes. The secretary of state's office will set the recount date for the 44th since it spans multiple counties.

Some local races also were close enough for recounts, such as in a race for county commissioner in Delaware County and local issues in Lucas and Licking Counties.

No statewide races were close enough for recounts. The last time that happened was in 1990, when Democrat Lee Fisher beat Republican Paul Pfeifer by 1,234 votes.