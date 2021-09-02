© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Health

There Was Snow On The Ground The Last Time Ohio's COVID Case Count Was This High

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 2, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
COVID hospitalization graph 090221
Ohio Dept of Health
/
Ohio Dept of Health
Hospitalizations due to COVID over time

COVID rates are rising dramatically, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Health.

COVID Case rates
Ohio Dept of Health
COVID case rates by Ohio county

Hospitalization rates of unvaccinated Ohioans are climbing as well.

Hospitalizations for COVID throughout Ohio
Ohio Dept of Health
Hospitalization rates for COVID patients over a two-week period

Ohio Dept of Health Director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, says in July, Ohio counties averaged about 17 cases of COVID per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Now, it’s an average of 400.

“And some are upwards of 1,000. And when you look at the counties with the highest case rates per 100,000, they are primarily counties with lower vaccination rates," Vanderhoff says.

Vanderhoff and some doctors working in major hospitals say patients with COVID are younger, including kids, and many have no underlying health conditions. The doctors say the facilities are nearing capacity. And if and when they reach that point, some who need health care might be turned away.

Vanderhoff says the Delta variant is causing people to get sicker quicker. He says nearly all of those who are hospitalized or die from COVID are unvaccinated at this point.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
