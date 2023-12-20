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More than 10,000 original items at the Henry Law Farm Historic District have been photographed and digitally archived.
8 Images

Items from the Henry Law Farm Historic District

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The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
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The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
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The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
kl056.000.jpg
The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
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The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
pl288.005.jpg
The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
jl128.000.jpg
The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
pl263.004.jpg
The farm's collection includes more than 10,000 digitally archived items, from photographs and letters to farm equipment and kitchen tools. ( Courtesy of the Law-Reed-Huss Farm Foundation)
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