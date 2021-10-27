2 Images
Montgomery County Waste District
Garbage
Kelly Borher at the Montgomery County Waste District identifies bundles of clothes at the county waste transfer station. Waste here is taken to the landfill near Cincinnati. (Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO)
Garbage
Thousands of tons of trash are brought to the Montgomery County Waste Transfer Station each day. The county's most recent data from 2014 shows that 8% of it is textile waste, including clothing. That’s more than the glass or wood waste the district recorded that same year. (Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO)
1/2