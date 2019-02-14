5 Images
Photos: The Goodyear Blimp turns 100
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's Wingfoot One airship is seen parked outside the company's Wingfoot Lake hangar in Suffield, near Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Crewman Mike Maxwell monitors Goodyear's Wingfoot One airship as it's parked outside the company's Wingfoot Lake hangar. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media )
Flight instruments and controls are seen inside the cockpit of Goodyear's Wingfoot One airship. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Goodyear airship pilot Adam Basaran is seen near the blimp's cockpit. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Goodyear's Wingfoot One airship is seen parked outside the company's Wingfoot Lake hangar in Suffield, near Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
