Another Plea Deal In Householder/Nuclear Bailout Corruption Case

By 32 minutes ago
  • Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talked to reporters on September 1, 2020, after returning to the House for the first time since his July arrest in a $61 million bribery scheme.
    Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talked to reporters on September 1, 2020, after returning to the House for the first time since his July arrest in a $61 million bribery scheme.
    Karen Kasler

There’s another plea deal in the federal corruption case involving Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy. That case has been called the largest bribery scandal in state history.

The dark money nonprofit or 501(c)4 group Generation Now has pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge, admitting it was used to funnel tens of millions of dollars in bribes from the utility to Householder.

Federal prosecutor David Devillers explained last summer the money helped Householder become speaker and pass the law that would authorize more than a billion dollars in subsidies for two nuclear plants formerly owned by FirstEnergy.

“The codefendants in this case along with Larry Householder are all political advisers, lobbyists who all worked in different capacities. But make no mistake, this is Larry Householder’s 501(c)4," DeVillers said at that July press conference outlining the $61 million alleged bribery scheme.

Householder adviser Jeff Longstreth and lobbyist Juan Cespedes pleaded guilty to racketeering charges last year.

Householder, who was re-elected last fall, has said he’s innocent. So have former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges and lobbyist Neil Clark.

Householder remains a member of the House, though Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has suggested the Republican caucus could expel him. But there have been no moves by majority Republicans to do that, and Householder was at House session this week.


 

Related Content

DeWine Joins Call For Dark Money Transparency

By Jul 29, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine was flanked by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) when he delivered his first State of the State speech in March 2019.
Ohio Channel

The effort to shed more light on campaign contributions is gaining momentum with the support of Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). He says these so-called dark money groups that donate millions of dollars into political expenditures need more transparency.

More Trouble For Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder

By Aug 27, 2020
Larry Householder talks to reporters in 2019
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Secretary of State is accusing fellow Republican and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of 162 violations of campaign finance laws, related to the felony criminal charges for bribery and racketeering he’s facing in federal court.