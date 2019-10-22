Anti-Nuclear Bailout Group Argues For More Time To Collect Signatures

By 2 minutes ago
  • Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    Andy Chow

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts revealed in a U.S. District Court hearing that they fell far short of the signatures needed to qualify for a potential referendum on the nuclear bailout bill, created through HB6.

The group was trying to put a referendum of HB6 on next year's ballot and needed 265,774 valid signatures in order to do so. In Ohio law, the group needed to present at least that number in raw signatures to keep their referendum hopes alive. Instead, the group told a federal judge Tuesday that they collected just 221,092 by the October 21 deadline.

Attorneys for Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts argued that the referendum attempt, which is granted through the Ohio Constitution, is thwarted by a process laid out in Ohio Revised Code. That process requires the Ohio Attorney General to approve of the petition summary language as "fair and truthful" before that petition can be circulated.

The anti-nuclear bailout group says that process cost them up to 38 days in lost circulation time.

"That combined with an extraordinarily funded opposition effort made it so the right of the people -- to be deprived of these petitions -- access to the ballot has been deprived," says Chris Finney, attorney for Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts.

However, attorneys for the Secretary of State's Office, argued that the Ohio Attorney General and the Secretary of State were following Ohio law. The state also said the company running the signature gathering effort underestimated the opposition and was not familiar with Ohio law.

"The referendum effort was fraught with bad business decisions," said Bridget Coontz, counsel with the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus said he plans to have a decision on the case by Wednesday.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
energy bill referendum

Related Content

Nuclear Bailout Law To Go Into Effect After Referendum Group Misses Deadline

By Oct 21, 2019
Rachael Belz, Ohio Citizen Action, collects signatures for the HB6 Referendum at Land Grant Brewery.
Andy Chow

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts is still hoping a federal court will rule in favor of their request to extend the deadline in order for them to collect more signatures.

Anti-Nuclear Bailout Group Argues Against Opponent Tactics In Federal Court

By Oct 11, 2019
Gene Pierce, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, talks to journalists outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Columbus.
Andy Chow

UPDATE: A federal judge has ruled that opponents of the nuclear power plant bailout law can temporarily stop filing paperwork that discloses personal information about their signature gatherers. The group that wants to put the law before voters says the other side has been using that information to target their petition circulators.

Ohio’s New Energy Law: What You Should Know

By Jul 26, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohio legislators have passed new energy laws that affects everyone’s electric bills and change the state’s course on green energy policies. But it can be easy to get bogged down by all the information contained in the bill, here's a breakdown.