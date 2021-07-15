Brown Touts Child Tax Credit As Win For Ohio Families

  • U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

The vast majority of families in Ohio will see a check in the mail or a bump in their bank account starting today, with the money coming through the federal child tax credit passed in the American Rescue Plan earlier this year.

Couples, with kids, making up to $150,000 a year and single parents making up to $112,500 a year will begin receiving monthly checks.

The credit amounts to $300 for kids under 6 and $250 for kids 6 and up.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says 92% of Ohio families will get checks through the tax credit, which he says can cut down on poverty and allow parents to put the money towards thing that help their kids.

"Those are choices that families are going to make, that's the way it should be and this is game changing for literally tens of millions of American families and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of Ohio families," says Brown.

The increase to the child tax credit is for one year, but Brown would like to see the increase extended along with continuing the monthly installments.

All Congressional Republicans who voted on the overall American Rescue Plan, including U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio), voted against it.

Tags: 
American Rescue Plan
child tax credit

