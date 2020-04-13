Business Dispute Panel Issues First Rulings On "Essential" Businesses

  • Car washes in Ohio are allowed to stay open if they operate under certain rules.
    Car washes in Ohio are allowed to stay open if they operate under certain rules.
    Karen Kasler

The panel set up to settle disputes over what are essential businesses that can operate during the state’s stay at home order has delivered its first set of rulings.

Four cases before the Dispute Resolution Commission involved pet groomers. The panel ruled that county health departments were correct in determining groomers are not essential.

Three cases involved car washes – two included Cuyahoga and Summit County Health Departments, with the third involving just Summit County. The Dispute Resolution Commission said car washes could operate if employees have no direct interactions with customers, don’t hand-wash or hand-dry vehicles and maintain social distance, and that only the number necessary to operate the car wash are on site.

And the Dispute Resolution Commission decided that businesses selling CBD products are not essential – though state licensed medical marijuana dispensaries are.

The commission’s members are Ohio Development Services Agency director Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Commerce Director Sheryl Maxfield and Ohio Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo. The panel's decisions are final.

coronavirus - business

