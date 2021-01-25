The "Cleveland Innovation District" Is Expected To Bring Jobs, Prestige To Northeast Ohio

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

Cleveland will be the home to a new collaborative effort between the city’s leading medical research facilities, its universities and the state. But this is actually Ohio's second "innovation district."

The $565-million-dollar total investment, including more than $200 million from the state and JobsOhio, will create a campus at the Cleveland Clinic for pathogen and virus research. Gov. Mike DeWine says this will be a collaboration between the state and Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth, Cleveland State University, and Case Western Reserve University. 

“The goal of this innovation district is to create partnerships across different sectors of the economy, to position Ohio as the, as the competitive place to invest in, to look to medical advancements," DeWine says.

Credit Cleveland Innovation District

DeWine says the district is expected to generate 10,000 jobs during the next decade and another 10,000 jobs later. The state's first "innovation district" opened last spring in Cincinnati aiming to attract tech talent to that region.  

Tags: 
Cleveland Innovation District
Gov. Mike DeWine
Cleveland Clinic
Case Western Reserve University
University Hospitals
Cleveland State University
MetroHealth
JobsOhio

Related Content

Why Ohio's Unemployment System Might Not Be Fixed Soon

By Jan 21, 2021
Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services
Dan Konik

Ohio’s unemployment system continues to be a challenge for thousands of Ohioans who say it is slow and non-responsive. And the system has needed some major updates. 

Will Mask Mandates Work To Reduce Coronavirus In Ohio?

By Jul 13, 2020
Masks sewn by Sew-hio
Marian Jacques

12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That order is meant to reduce coronavirus rates in areas of the state where the virus is raging out of control. But the mask mandate is being met with mixed reactions.

Ohio Legislature Passes Another Bill Limiting Abortion

By Dec 18, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine signs heartbeat abortion bill into law in 2019
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that prohibits doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion medication. It’s the second bill limiting abortion that’s passed the legislature during the past couple of weeks.

Senate President Not Saying If He Thinks Lawmakers Can Override Veto Of Bill Limiting DeWine's Power

By Dec 18, 2020
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Ashtabula)
Jo Ingles

State lawmakers have been considering overriding Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill that would limit his ability to enact health orders like the ones he put in place closing the state’s businesses back in the spring due to the pandemic. But the big question is whether the legislature has enough votes to override the veto. 

DeWine Explains Who Will Get Ohio's First Shipments Of The COVID-19 Vaccines

By Dec 4, 2020
Gov. DeWine watches Ohio National Guard members prepare refrigeration units for vaccines
Ohio Channel

Ohio is expected to get about a half million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the next month. And Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out the state’s plan for processing and distributing those vaccines. 