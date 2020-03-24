College Dorms And Hotels Could Be Used For Coronavirus Patients

There are so many coronavirus patients being treated by medical professionals in New York that makeshift tents have been turned into hospitals. Ohio's leaders say they are planning ahead but aren’t looking to do something similar here.

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio’s hospitals are at about 60% capacity right now and as more Ohioans become ill with COVID-19, and he says they will, more space will be needed to house patients.

“We are out looking for other facilities. Our first preference obviously is facilities that already exist, buildings that already exist," DeWine says.

DeWine says hotels and dorm rooms could be turned into medical facilities. But he’s hoping early action to keep people at home instead of congregating will make it somewhat easier for health professionals to handle the crush when the illness peaks – which he says should be around May 1. He says the state is also continuing efforts to come up with enough personal protective equipment like masks and gloves for doctors and nurses.