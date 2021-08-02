Coronavirus

-
The mandate applies to indoor spaces only.
Ohio’s COVID numbers are higher than they’ve been in two months, as the number of new vaccinations inches up only slightly. Confirmed cases dropped a bit…
Now that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised all Americans, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors to prevent spread of the…
Some Democratic state lawmakers say the Ohio National Guard has helped keep Ohioans safe during the pandemic. So, some lawmakers have drafted a bill to…
Less than 50% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated. And numbers from Ohio’s Department of Health show a staggering difference between serious COVID cases in…
While the school districts are prohibited from mandating people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health is issuing guidance strongly…
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest COVID guidance for K-12 schools strongly recommends those who can be vaccinated get shots, and masks for those who…
Pediatricians are warning the new contagious Delta variant is putting kids under 12, who cannot be vaccinated right now, at greater risk of contracting…
COVID cases in Ohio are trending upward as schools are preparing to reopen for the upcoming school year. So, what do teachers think need to be done to…
The Ohio State Fair is open – but there are no rides, no food vendors, no games, and no attendees. This year’s fair is limited to livestock and…