Controversial Bill On Sex Education Being Considered By Ohio Senate

By 2 hours ago
  • Shutterstock.com

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow the state's education department to set health and sex education standards for K-12 schools.  But it is meeting opposition from conservative groups. 

Ohio law mandates that abstinence be taught in K-12 schools as the preferred education policy. Brian Yusko with the Ohio Assn of Colleges for Teacher Education says the state is an outlier when it comes to having health education standards.

“Ohio is the only state that does not have a set of health education standards," Yusko says.

Linda Harvey with Mission America says individual schools are already teaching national sex ed programs that she says recommend immoral and unsafe sexual activities.

“This bill seems to give a wink and a nod to more of this," Harvey says.

A Senate committee is set to consider the bill for the fourth time tomorrow morning. If it passes that committee, it could come up for a vote in that chamber before the end of this year. 

Tags: 
health education standards
Ohio
sex education
Brian Yasko
Linda Harvey

Related Content

A Change To Part Of A Bill Requiring Students Be Taught About Fetal Development And Abortion

By Jun 6, 2019
The Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

A bill in the Ohio House that would establish health education standards initially contained a provision that said schools, restaurants and health care providers shall post a message about how to deal with problem pregnancies on their bathroom stall doors. But that part of the bill has now been scrapped.