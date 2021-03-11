Controversial Commentator Says He's Considering Joining Senate Race

By 33 minutes ago
  • Geraldo Rivera was surrounded by protestors and reporters as a protestor confronted him at a demonstration at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in 2016.
    Geraldo Rivera was surrounded by protestors and reporters as a protestor confronted him at a demonstration at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in 2016.
    Karen Kasler

There may be another entrant into the Republican race for Ohio’s open US Senate seat next year. A controversial figure says he may challenge announced Republican candidates Jane Timken and Josh Mandel.

Former journalist and Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera tweeted Wednesday he’s “pondering running” for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

On Sunday, Rivera, who hosts a radio talk show in Cleveland where he lives, shared a short but rambling video from Florida, which started with him saying, "I don't know why everyone who can doesn't live here."

He went on to praise cash assistance to low-income people in the COVID relief bill and also Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. But he also demanded an apology from former President Trump or a recognition that what Trump did the day of the Capitol insurrection "wasn’t right".

The 77-year-old Rivera is reportedly considering a listening tour of Ohio before making his decision, and would likely run as a Republican.

After Rivera's tweet, there were several suggestions that another controversial talk show host from Ohio should join the contest - Jerry Springer.

Springer, who is also 77, is the Democratic former mayor of Cincinnati. He currently hosts a podcast, which he records on Zoom. He has both attempted and considered statewide runs for office multiple times, most recently exploring running for governor in 2018.

Tags: 
2022 Senate Race
geraldo rivera
Jerry Springer
Jane Timken
Josh Mandel

Related Content

Timken Joins US Senate Race, As Both Candidates Fight For Pro-Trump Label

By Feb 18, 2021
Jane Timken poses with Donald Trump, now the former president, in an undated photo on her campaign website.
Janetimkenforohio.com

The contest for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate is now a real race, now that the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party has done as many expected and jumped into the race. It’s shaping up to be a battle over which candidate can tie themselves more closely to former president Donald Trump.

Former Ohio Treasurer Mandel Is First Republican To Announce For Senate

By Feb 10, 2021
Former state treasurer Josh Mandel
Provided by Mandel campaign

Ohio Republicans have their first official candidate for the 2022 US Senate race.  Former state treasurer Josh Mandel is launching his third try at that office.

Portman Talks Legacy, Shares Thoughts On Future Of Republican Party

By Jan 29, 2021
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
Andy Chow

U.S. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says he will not be seeking another term in the Senate, capping off at least for now, a public service career that spans three decades.

Jordan Out Of Ohio US Senate Race To Replace Portman

By Jan 28, 2021
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-04, Urbana) in 2019.
Rob Portman, Official Campaign Facebook Page

A big development in the upcoming race for US Senate in 2022, with Republican incumbent Rob Portman saying he's no longer running. One high profile possible candidate is out.