Controversial Gun Bill To Be Considered During Ohio's Lame Duck Session

By 3 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

Ohio lawmakers were supposed to take up a controversial gun bill this week that would have allowed concealed weapons in more places and expanded access for gun owners but that has been delayed until after Thanksgiving. 

Amendments have been added to an existing bill that deals with antique gun sales. Toby Hoover with the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence says the changes allow more guns to be carried into more places and includes a so-called “stand your ground” provision when firing in self-defense.

"This one has got a little bit of everything in it. And there’s some pretty dangerous stuff in there," Hoover says.

Gov. Mike DeWine has pushed his own plan that he says would rein in gun violence but his Republican colleagues who dominate the legislature haven’t moved that legislation.

Related Content

Review Finds Mentally Incompetent Ohioans Have Current Gun Licenses

By Aug 4, 2020
Daniel Konik

Ohioans who have been deemed by a court to be mentally incompetent are not allowed to possess firearms or have concealed carry licenses. Yet a recent cross-check of databases by the state’s Attorney General showed more than three dozen mentally ill Ohioans still had active concealed carry permits. 

Justices To Decide If Ohio Law Banning Using Guns While Drunk Is Constitutional

By Feb 25, 2020
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court will decide if a state law that says gun owners can’t use their weapons while drunk is constitutional.

Governor Urges Lawmakers To Take A Closer Look At His Plan To Curb Gun Violence

By Feb 4, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
State of Ohio, Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. And he is urging lawmakers to take a good look at his proposal.

Influential Gun Rights Group Opposing Bill To Change Gun, Mental Health Laws

By Jan 7, 2020
In October, Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) talked about their bill.
Andy Chow

The leader of the Ohio House had pointed to that bill as an alternative to Gov. Mike DeWine’s anti-gun violence package – a proposal that is likely to be opposed by some Republicans.