Dance Studios Sue State Over Coronavirus Closures And Mandates

By 1 minute ago
  • Evgeny Atamanenko, Shutterstock.com

Nine dance studios are suing the state of Ohio over mandated shutdowns and limitations imposed on their businesses. 

Attorney Robert Gargasz says Gov. Mike DeWine used what he calls a “sledge hammer” on the economy by relying on flawed projections from former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton to shut down the studios.

“Amy Acton and the Governor, acting as a state actor, decided to crush these people.  And these people need to have some justice," Gargasz says.

The other attorney on the lawsuit, Gerald Phillips, says the shutdowns were unconstitutional. The lawsuit, which also suggests DeWine and Acton be removed from office, asks for a jury to award financial damages to the dance studios. 

Tags: 
Robert Gargasz
dance studios sue
Gerald Phillips
Amy Acton
Gov Mike DeWine
coronavirus - business

Related Content

Acton Resignation Is Second Big Departure From Ohio Department Of Health In A Week

By Jun 12, 2020
Dr. Mark Hurst, appearing on "The State of Ohio" as the director of the Ohio Department of Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services in 2018.
Ohio Channel

Ohio’s confirmed deaths from and cases of COVID-19 continue to inch up. Today there were 2,280 confirmed deaths and more than 37,500 confirmed cases. But as the pandemic continues, the state’s health department has now lost two of its top medical experts.

As Pandemic Continues, Acton Resigns As Health Director But Stays As Advisor

By & Jun 11, 2020
Dr. Amy Acton speaks at a press conference on April 2, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The director of the Ohio Department of Health, who drew national praise and criticism from some members of the state legislature for the state's pandemic shutdowns, has resigned.

Ohio Conducting COVID-19 Antibody Study

By May 15, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Health officials say the new study to gather samples of COVID-19 antibody test results will include a broad range of participants from around Ohio.

DeWine Delays Opening Child Care

By & May 11, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

After saying last week that an announcement on reopening child care centers would be coming Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said today he wasn't ready to bring forward a date or plans on that quite yet.

DeWine: I'll Veto Any Bill That Would Limit Public Health Orders

By May 7, 2020
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signs an extension of the state's Stay At Home Order on April 2, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed again that he would veto a bill that passed the House yesterday that seeks to limit the power he and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have to issue new public health orders.