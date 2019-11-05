Democrats Propose Making Election Day A Paid Holiday In Ohio

By 1 minute ago

On this election day, two Democratic state lawmakers announced they’re introducing a bill to make future general election days paid state holidays for all Ohio workers.

Reps. Erica Crawley (D-Columbus) and Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) are the sponsors of the bill. They said current state law allows "reasonable time" for workers to vote, but hourly workers don’t have to paid if they do. And they noted a study from the U.S. Census that shows hourly employees working in restaurants and retail have the lowest turnout rates, while salaried workers with flexible schedules such as lawyers and executives have the highest rates of turnout.

Ohio is one of 39 states with early voting - and offers the opportunity to cast ballots by mail or in person for 28 days before an election. But Sweeney said well over half of voters still go to their precincts on Election Day.

So Sweeney said a paid holiday for governments and businesses that would observe it would help voters – and cited data showing that would be especially helpful to single parents and those working multiple jobs.

“People like to vote on election day – they like to vote in person. And also, a lot can change when you have 28 days – they are still making up their minds.  So they should have that opportunity if they so choose.”

This year Sandusky replaced Columbus Day with election day as a paid holiday.

The Pew Research Center says 13 states have made election day a holiday: Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and West Virginia. And it says 71% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans support Election Day as a national holiday.

Tags: 
election day holiday
Voting
Bride Rose Sweeney
erica crawley

Related Content

Making Election Day A Holiday? Statewide Officials Weigh In

By Feb 19, 2019
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, says giving workers a day off for Election Day is an interesting idea, but he’s not convinced it’s the one and only solution. 

Ohio's Top Elections Official Might Review Past Lists Of Removed Voters

By Sep 27, 2019
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Secretary of State says he’ll release the list of registrations removed from voting rolls this month to various voter groups so they can re-register people on that list by the October 7 registration deadline.  And after he's dealt with that, he says he might check past voter removal lists for errors. 

Kids Say They'll Vote - But Stats Say They Don't

By Sep 18, 2019
Dareece Holton, Christina Zanish, Alexandra Moller, Rachael Kibbey and Morgan Hall are all on Westland High School’s homecoming court. This year Westland students are using actual voting machines programmed with candidates’ names.
Karen Kasler

Year after year, the youngest voters have always had the lowest turnout among all age groups. But kids who are just joining that group say they’re committed and excited about voting.

Lawmaker Says Election Day Holiday Law Isn't Being Followed

By Nov 5, 2018
Jo Ingles

There’s a law that’s been on the books that designates part of Election Day as a state holiday but one Democratic state lawmaker says it’s not being followed.  

Budget Creates St. Patrick's Day Primary Over Democrats' Objections

By Jul 17, 2019
A crowd watches a float in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Cleveland in 2010.
shutterstock.com

The two year operating budget will move next year’s presidential primary to St. Patrick’s Day. Republicans had to move it to after March 15 so they could award all delegates to a single candidate.