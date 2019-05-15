Democrats Walk Out Of Hearing On Key Energy Bill

  • Democratic members of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee left during testimony on House Bill 6, calling it a
    Democratic members of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee left during testimony on House Bill 6, calling it a "stunt committee meeting". They returned more than an hour later.
    Karen Kasler

There's an apparent partisan split over what supporters call the Clean Air Bill and opponents label a nuclear power plant bailout.

A House committee heard from supporters of the bill to create a $300 million fund offering credits to both renewable energy and nuclear power plants – while eliminating the requirement that utilities get a percentage of their power from renewables. 

With some 50 scheduled witnesses, Chair Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) said he wanted to keep the committee moving: ‘We’re really trying to limit to five minutes, as I stated in the opening, including questions.”

So he moved on after allowing questions from two of his fellow Republicans and then not recognizing one from Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus), saying he “looked both ways, I’m sorry.”

Democrats left and called it a “stunt committee meeting”, and returned more than an hour later after talking with Vitale.  

Boggs said they wanted to fully vet their concerns, and walked out when they felt they couldn’t. “It’s a shame we had to do that in order to get to the point where we are now,” Boggs said.

Vitale said they had resolved the issue.

But Democrats also said they hadn’t seen the changes to the bill, which is a priority for Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who was elected with a split of Republican and Democratic support.

HB6 - Energy Bill

Related Content

PUCO Chair Says Renewables Have Bigger Pool Of Money Under Energy Bill

By May 7, 2019
PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo testifies before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Andy Chow

The chair of Ohio’s regulatory authority says judging the pros and cons of the "clean energy" bill some have called a nuclear power plant bailout depends on any given goal.

House Panel Suggests Delaying Changes Made In Energy Bill

By May 2, 2019
House Energy And Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation.
Andy Chow

Republican lawmakers are looking to draw out some of the big changes proposed in the energy bill that would ultimately change the rates on everyone’s electric bills. 

Conservative Groups Voice Objections, Concerns With Nuclear Subsidies Bill

By May 1, 2019
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Konik

The energy bill that would bail out nuclear plants while repealing the state’s green energy standards on utilities is collecting a variety of opponents that don’t usually take the same side.

Gov. DeWine Says Nuclear Power Must Be Part Of Ohio's Energy Landscape

By Apr 22, 2019
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Talks To Smokey Bear And Others At Earth Day 2019 Event In Columbus
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers are debating a plan that would bail out the state’s two aging nuclear energy plants by charging customers more. Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on that proposal. But on this "Earth Day," he says nuclear energy needs to be a part of Ohio’s short-term energy landscape.

FirstEnergy Solutions Says Bill Brings Parity In Energy Incentives

By Apr 17, 2019
Dave Griffing, FirstEnergy Solutions vice president of government affairs, testifying before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation.
Andy Chow

FirstEnergy Solutions, the owner of Ohio’s two nuclear plants, told an Ohio House energy subcommittee that the proposed energy bill, HB6, would bring parity to energy policy. 