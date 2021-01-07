DeWine Calls Out Trump For Inciting U.S. Capitol Insurrection

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) specifically called out President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, marking the first time DeWine has publicly criticized Trump for refusing a peaceful transition of power.

DeWine says the pro-Trump mob that breached the capitol was a sad and tragic event in American history.

"President Trump's continued refusal to accept the election results without producing credible evidence of a rigged election has started a fire that's threatened to burn down our democracy," says DeWine.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the results of the election, started a fire that's "threatened to burn down our democracy." pic.twitter.com/SDgO1ZVKes — Andy Chow (@andy_chow) January 7, 2021

Throughout 2020, DeWine declined to criticize Trump for his refusal to explicitly denounce white supremacy and for not pledging to a peaceful transition of power.

DeWine says Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet would know best if the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove Trump from office.

Gov. Mike DeWine when asked by @lbischoff if he thinks the 25th Amendment should be invoked...says it's up to Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet pic.twitter.com/jDOvbzjn1T — Andy Chow (@andy_chow) January 7, 2021

DeWine would not say if he would support Trump in any future political endeavors and declined to address the five Republican Congress members who voted to object to the results of the election, U.S. Reps. Steve Chabot, Warren Davidson, Bob Gibbs, Bill Johnson, and Jim Jordan.