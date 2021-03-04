DeWine Gives Hint Of When Mask Mandate, Other Health Orders Will Be Lifted

In his third statewide primetime address during the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine is telling Ohioans when they can expect existing health orders to come off if COVID cases continue to decline. 

A year after the Arnold Sports Festival became the first major event canceled because of coronavirus, DeWine says Ohioans have made great progress by wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccines. And he says if Ohioans continue to do that, rates of COVID-19 will continue to go down.  

“When Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders in the state will come off," DeWine says.

DeWine says he can’t predict when that will happen. Currently, Ohio has 179 cases per 100,000 people, which has fallen dramatically since vaccinations began. 

There are approximately 11.9 million people in Ohio. So that means the orders will be lifted when there are no more than 5,950 cases over a two-week period. That would be an average of 425 cases per day. The last time the confirmed cases were that low in Ohio was June 17, when there were 392 confirmed cases.

But for now, the mask mandate going back to July and other orders remain.

Related Content

Fans Come Back For First Major League Pro Hockey Game In Ohio In A Year

By Mar 3, 2021
Samuel Hunter, Pam White, Leah Hunter and Zachary Hunter were first in line on the west side of Nationwide Arena.
Karen Kasler

New rules on mass gatherings signed yesterday mean indoor sports venues can be up to 25% capacity starting immediately. Last night, Ohio’s major league professional hockey team went back to the ice in front of fans for the first time since last March.

New Health Orders: Take Up To 30% Of Fans Out To The Ball Game

By Mar 2, 2021
Youth baseball game in Delaware, Ohio
Jo Ingles

Two new health orders are now in effect that relax rules for Ohio professional and youth sports as well as wedding and entertainment venues. The orders became effective at 12:01 p.m. today.

DeWine Sets Higher Capacity Limits For Sporting, Entertainment Venues

By Feb 25, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state will be increasing the capacity limits for sporting and entertainment events, creating an opportunity for more of these venues to reopen.

Speaker Supports Plan For More Lawmaker Involvement In Health Orders

By Feb 23, 2021
Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) holds a briefing with reporters after session on September 1, 2020.
Karen Kasler

The House is looking over a bill passed by Senators that would pull back on Gov. Mike DeWine’s power to issue health orders – by allowing lawmakers to take a bigger role. The House leader is interested in the plan, which DeWine has threatened to veto.

DeWine Defends Use Of Health Orders As Lawmakers Consider Limiting Authority

By Feb 18, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he still might veto a bill that would limit his authority when it comes to issuing a state of emergency and health orders. DeWine defends the restrictions created through these orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.