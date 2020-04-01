DeWine Issues Order Requesting Commercial Loan Deferrals

By 35 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine signs executive order
    Gov. Mike DeWine signs executive order
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order requesting commercial lenders to press pause on collecting payments from businesses.

The order from DeWine requests a 90-day deferral on commercial loans, asking lenders to collect the payments on the backend of the loan.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says this will help avoid an economic disruption to the "financial chain" between the companies that rent space, companies that own that space, and the commercial lender that services the loan.

"So if you don't take care of all three of those phases of the linkage in the financial chain then it collapses, it collapses down and usually it's the people at the bottom who are hurt the most," says Husted. "If we do this right, if we hit that pause button, then everybody in the process will have a chance to get through this."

DeWine said there are other protections in place for residential renters who fear an eviction because they can no longer pay their rent. Courts have been asked to hold off on eviction and foreclosure proceedings. However, DeWine has said local courts need to have the ability to evict people for purposes not related to not paying the rent, such as domestic violence cases.

Husted says the administration believes the order on commercial lenders will hold up in court if a lender doesn't follow it.

Related Content

Ohio Gets Medical Supplies From Feds, But Says They Won't Be Enough

By 1 hour ago
Dr. Amy Acton points to a graph on a chart showing Ohio's levels of most needed medical equipment, such as masks, gowns and thermometers at a press conference on March 30, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio has gotten all that it’s likely to get from the National Strategic Stockpile of medical supplies – a plane dropped off gowns, gloves, coveralls, face shields, surgical masks and N-95 masks in Columbus Tuesday. But the state says it’s not enough for now or through the surge of COVID-19 patients that is expected in the near future.

Ohio Public Health Order Bars Arnold Sports Festival From Allowing Spectators

By Mar 5, 2020
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine is issuing a public health order to bar spectators from attending the Arnold Sports Festival competitions, except for the finals tomorrow night and Saturday night, due to coronavirus concerns.

FDA Grants Battelle Request To Sterilize 80,000 N-95 Masks Per Machine Per Day

By Mar 29, 2020
Battelle employees process N-95 masks in the Critical Care Decontamination System.
Battelle

The Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to Columbus-based Battelle for its full request to sterilize 80,000 N-95 surgical masks per machine per day, after issuing a letter earlier in the day permitting far less. And it comes after pressure from Ohio officials.