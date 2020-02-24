DeWine To Meet With House, Senate Leaders On School Vouchers

  • Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
    Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) with (from left to right) House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is scheduled to meet this week with House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) in hopes of reaching a resolution on school vouchers.

For weeks, the future of the EdChoice voucher program has been the topic of hot debate. DeWine wants to strike a compromise with the leaders following nearly two weeks of conference committee hearings with hundreds of people offering testimony.

The EdChoice Scholarship Program grants student vouchers based on a school's academic performance. The list of schools, deemed to be failing by the state report card, is about to more than double from 517 to 1,227.

When it comes to changing the system, the Senate and House are locked in a stalemate. DeWine says children have to be the main focus.

"This has to do with a lot of different things but the most important thing it has to do with is the children. So we have to make sure that we come up with something that ensures the child gets a good education in the state of Ohio," DeWine says.

The House wants to move to a voucher system based only on a student's family income. That proposed plan would raise the eligible income threshold to 250% of the federal poverty level.

The Senate wants to keep EdChoice and change the methodology of determining what qualifies a school as failing. That change would bring the school eligibility list down to about 400. The Senate plan would increase the income eligibility rate to 300% of the federal poverty level.

There are school choice advocates who oppose any change to the current EdChoice system. They argue that parents have known about the new list of eligible schools since November and have already been making plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

The application window for EdChoice vouchers was originally set to open on February 1, but the Ohio General Assembly delayed that process until April 1.

Public, Parochial Schools Sound Off At Holiday Hearing On EdChoice Vouchers

By Feb 17, 2020
Laura Jones, who chairs the citizens committee that works to pass levies in the Hudson City Schools, hands a bagged lunch to Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport), who chairs the conference committee hearing the changes to EdChoice.
Karen Kasler

Lawmakers and school leaders would normally have Presidents Day off, but instead they spent it at the Statehouse, as testimony on changes to the EdChoice private school voucher program went on. Most of the witnesses were firmly in one of two camps – public schools or parochial schools.

EdChoice Students, Parents Speak Out For Senate Plan To Keep But Change Program

By Feb 14, 2020
Saddia Kendrick, an eighth grader at Corryville Catholic in Cincinnati. She wants to attend a private Catholic high school, but said if EdChoice is eliminated her family wouldn’t get a $6,000 voucher and they would have to pay tuition.
Karen Kasler

As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came together to speak out for one of the two plans being debated by lawmakers. A resolution needs to be agreed on before the EdChoice application process opens April 1.

Lawmakers Plan Second EdChoice Voucher Plan, Sending It To Conference Committee

By Feb 13, 2020
Karen Kasler

There’s now a dual front in the battle over what to do with the state’s private school voucher program – two conference committees dealing with two versions of vouchers. A resolution needs to happen before April 1, when the process to apply for those vouchers opens up after lawmakers delayed it.