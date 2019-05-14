DeWine Says New Lethal Injection Protocol Coming Soon

By May 14, 2019
  • Executions are carried out at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
    Executions are carried out at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
    Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has added a new inmate to the execution schedule – though Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed four executions until a new way to carry them out is developed.

DeWine said the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is moving on his order to work up a new lethal injection method.

“We expect to have a protocol to submit to the court sometime in the next several weeks," DeWine said.

DeWine said earlier this year that no executions will proceed on his watch until the state has a procedure that can stand up to federal court scrutiny. Ohio has had several problematic executions, and like other states has struggled to find drugs that can be used for executions.

“Current Ohio law does not allow for any other kind of execution other than through lethal injection," DeWine said.

23 inmates have been scheduled for execution through 2023.  

Tags: 
Executions

Related Content

DeWine Delays Three More Executions

By Mar 7, 2019
The bed used for executions at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
Ron Corby

Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three more executions set for May, July and September while the state develops a new lethal injection process. 

Anti-Death Penalty Group Pleased But Still Concerned About Upcoming Executions

By Feb 21, 2019
Ron Corby, OGT

Advocates against capital punishment say they’re pleased with comments from Gov. Mike DeWine, who says executions won’t proceed until the prisons department comes up with a new lethal injection process.

Executions In Ohio On Hold For Now

By Feb 19, 2019
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (Republican)
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says there won’t be any executions in Ohio in the near future. 

DeWine Gets First Clemency Report On A Killer Set For Execution

By Jan 18, 2019
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien talks to some observers before the Parole Board hearing on Wayne Keith Henness.
Karen Kasler

The state parole board has unanimously recommended Gov. Mike DeWine not stop the execution of a man convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in Columbus in 1993 and taking his car, credit cards and wedding ring to get money for drugs.