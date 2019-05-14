DeWine Says New Lethal Injection Protocol Coming Soon

The Ohio Supreme Court has added a new inmate to the execution schedule – though Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed four executions until a new way to carry them out is developed.

DeWine said the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is moving on his order to work up a new lethal injection method.

“We expect to have a protocol to submit to the court sometime in the next several weeks," DeWine said.

DeWine said earlier this year that no executions will proceed on his watch until the state has a procedure that can stand up to federal court scrutiny. Ohio has had several problematic executions, and like other states has struggled to find drugs that can be used for executions.

“Current Ohio law does not allow for any other kind of execution other than through lethal injection," DeWine said.

23 inmates have been scheduled for execution through 2023.