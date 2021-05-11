DeWine Signs Law To Provide Housing Assistance To Low-Income Ohioans Hurt By Pandemic

By 8 hours ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill that provides housing relief
Governor Mike DeWine has signed into law a $465 million bill meant to help lower-income Ohioans pay for rent and mortgages. 

The new law (HB 167) has widespread support and passed through the Ohio Legislature without opposition. DeWine says it will help Ohioans who are facing eviction because of the pandemic.

“The goal of this bill is to invest really in Ohio’s people, into our businesses and our communities, so our people emerge even stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic," DeWine says.

The law allows local community action agencies to work with landlords to keep people in their homes if they are unable to pay as a result of the pandemic. That money can also help with utilities. The new law also provides $100 million in coronavirus aid to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

