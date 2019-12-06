DeWine Suggests He's Open To Changing Grades For Ohio's School Report Cards

  • The hallway at Westland High School in Galloway near Columbus is quiet between classes.
    Karen Kasler

A study by lawmakers of the state’s often-criticized school report cards is due on December 15. And Gov. Mike DeWine is signaling that he’d be ok with lawmakers once again making changes to that system.

Report cards assign single letter grades to all districts and buildings based on six factors, including student achievement, graduation rate, and progress in closing gaps between racial and economic student groups.

But ever since the state went to the A-F system in 2012, it’s been called both too simplistic and too complicated.

DeWine said he’s not married to it.

“No, I’m not wedded. I’m not wedded. But I think clarity is important. We want something that’s comprehensive, but we also want something that – we gotta balance that with something that people can actually understand," DeWine said.

In the most recent round of report cards released in September, six of the state's eight big urban districts improved from an "F" to a "D." That includes Dayton, which was in danger of a potential state takeover. 31 districts got As, up from 28 last year. But a plurality of districts - 46.4%, or 282 - got Cs.

But some lawmakers and groups have said they think the report card system is misleading and arbitrary.

The A-F grades were created under former Gov. John Kasich to replace the system that rated schools on a scale from “excellent” to “academic emergency” – labels which some had said were confusing.

Lawmakers have also struggled for years with the state’s high school graduation requirements that were called both too tough and too easy, this year finally settling on standards they say are permanent.

Related Content

Governors Have Long Wanted More Power With State School Board, Superintendent

By Nov 20, 2019
The Ohio Board of Education, in session in April 2017.
Karen Kasler

Lawmakers and governors often talk about education as a top priority. And for almost a quarter of a century, Ohio’s governors have wanted more control over a panel that oversees education for the state’s 1.6 million students and the top official it hires. 

State Education Leaders See Improvements Through New Report Cards

By Sep 12, 2019
Andy Chow

School districts all around Ohio are taking a close look at their new report cards. The state-issued analysis includes an overall letter grade for each district. 

Ohio Freshmen Begin High School With New Graduation Requirements

By Aug 30, 2019
Licking Heights High School freshmen take notes in Mrs. Obhof's World History class.
Andy Chow

After lawmakers have spent years making tweaks and changes to the high school graduation requirements, the incoming freshman class is beginning its high school journey with what are believed to be permanent standards.

Duffey Wants To Revamp State Report Card Format

By Apr 27, 2018
simez78/Shutterstock

A new proposal would completely change the current state report card system as we know it. The bill would back off of the “A” through “F” grading scheme and offer a more comprehensive view.

Lawmakers Mulling Possible Change To State School Report Cards

By Sep 21, 2017

The bad grades for many school districts latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state lawmaker who says he’s writing a bill to change the report cards. 