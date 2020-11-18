DeWine Waiting For More Information On FBI Search Of PUCO Chair's House

By 1 hour ago
  • PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo testifies before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, May 2019
    PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo testifies before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, May 2019
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he's waiting to learn more about an FBI investigation that led agents to search the house of Sam Randazzo, chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Environmental advocates want DeWine to call for Randazzo's resignation as the head of the state's utilities regulatory body, but DeWine says at this point there's no indication that Randazzo is being investigated.

Even though FBI agents raided the house of PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo before sunrise, DeWine says there's no word that Randazzo is under investigation.

"The FBI many times indicate that someone's a target. They've not indicated that he is a target. I've no reason to think he's a target. I don't know. So, you know, we're waiting for additional information, quite candidly," said DeWine.

The FBI confirmed the search was part of a sealed investigation with officials adding that no arrests were planned at this point.

"I hired him. I think he's a good person. If there's evidence to the contrary, then we'll act accordingly. But not going to act without, without facts," DeWine said.

There's no word if the search of Randazzo's house is connected to an ongoing racketeering investigation linked to a nuclear power plant bailout.

Related Content

Borges Speaks Out On Federal Racketeering Case

By Nov 16, 2020
Matt Borges leaves federal court
Andy Chow

Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party who is now a defendant in a federal racketeering case is making public comments about the case for the first time since his arrest, saying he wants to reiterate his innocence.

FBI Agents Search Home Of Chair Of Ohio's Public Utilities Commission

By Nov 16, 2020
FBI agents carry boxes out of the Columbus home of Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo.
Dan Konik

The Columbus home of the chair of the agency that regulates Ohio utilities was the site of a search by the FBI this morning.

With No Repeal Of HB6 In Place, Ohio AG Sues To Stop Monthly Nuclear Bailout Charges

By Nov 13, 2020
The Perry nuclear power plant, one of two that will receive subsidies from House Bill 6.
Andy Chow

There are only a few weeks until new charges are set to hit all Ohio electric bills, and there’s still no repeal of House Bill 6, the disputed law that created those charges. Now the attorney general has filed a second lawsuit involving collection of that money.