DeWine Will Keep State Of The State Speech At Statehouse For Second Year

By 1 minute ago
  • Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), along with Gov. Mike DeWine and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), stand at the dais in the Ohio House and wave at the 2019 State of the State speech.
    Andy Chow

For the first time in eight years, Ohio’s governor will deliver two consecutive State of the State speeches at the state capitol.

Gov. Mike DeWine has been invited by Speaker Larry Householder to deliver his annual address to lawmakers at noon on March 31 in the House chamber in the Statehouse. That’s where former Gov. John Kasich gave his first State of the State in 2011.

There were union protests during that speech, and after that one Kasich moved it to an evening event and took it on the road along with his cabinet, spending the full State of the State day in Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington, Marietta, Sandusky and Westerville.

DeWine has signaled he might keep the speech in Columbus as over time lawmakers hadn't liked the extra travel, and the cost of putting on the speech around the state was a concern.

Expect coverage of DeWine's second State of the State speech on public radio and television stations around the state. The speech will also be carried live on the Ohio Channel.

State of the State 2020

