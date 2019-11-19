Efforts Underway To Create More Minority Owned Businesses In Ohio

Ohio’s Legislative Black Caucus, some state leaders and some business owners say they are working hard to continue to encourage more minority owned businesses in Ohio. 

There are 125,000 minority owned businesses in Ohio. Democratic Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton) says there are two pilot projects underway that involve collaboration between state and local governments, businesses and local communities of color to help more entrepreneurs get started.

“We can win collectively together if we pull all of our resources," West says.

The new pilot projects are working with JobsOhio, the state’s non-profit job creation company, and ELITE Americas, a British company that has joined with the London Stock Exchange in making Cleveland the headquarters for its US ventures.

Thomas West
minority owned businesses

